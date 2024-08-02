You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials investigating boating accident in Bourne

August 1, 2024

BOURNE – Bourne and Mass Environmental Police are investigating a reported boating accident. The incident happened shortly after 8 PM off Leeward Road. The vessel reportedly struck some rocks. No injuries were reported. Officials were checking to prevent any fuel spillage from spreading. Further details were not immediately available.

