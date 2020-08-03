Officials issue Chatham North Beach OSV update ahead of Isaisa

CHATHAM – The Chatham section of Nauset Beach South (Chatham North Beach) will be open ONLY on Sunday, August 2 to over sand vehicle (OSV) access between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM. No day trip or self-contained vehicles will be allowed to remain on the beach past 6 PM.

The Chatham section of the beach will then be closed for Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (August 3/4/5) in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias. Once beach conditions are evaluated further notice on access will be provided.

Access will be via Trail 5.5 in Orleans to the Front Beach (see attached figure). The Inner Trail will be closed from Trail 5.5 to Trail 8.

No stopping or parking is allowed on the front beach between Trail 5.5 and Trail 7. Front beach travel between Trail 5.5 and Trail 7 must not exceed 5 MPH.

The area of the Inlet is closed due to the presence of endangered bird species.

All regulations regarding restrictions on access to endangered species habitat areas, dogs, and other Beach Regulations remain in full force.

Beach users are reminded to practice all applicable COVID-19 Guidelines, including:

1) Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a face covering or mask when they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so.

2) Maintain at least one car length (15-20 feet) between vehicles at high tide.

3) Toweling/Beach blanket groups should be separated by a minimum of 12 feet.

Your cooperation is appreciated to maintain beach access during these challenging times.