You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth

Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth

July 7, 2022

FALMOUTH – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the beach at the end of Wheeling Avenue. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 