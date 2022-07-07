FALMOUTH – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the beach at the end of Wheeling Avenue. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth
July 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
