DENNIS – Officials rushed to Mayflower Beach in Dennis just after 4 PM for a report of a near drowning.A lifeguard reached the victim who was reported conscious before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

FALMOUTH – A toddler reportedly nearly drowned at Goodwill Park in Falmouth shortly before 5 PM. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.