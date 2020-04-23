Officials seek person who dumped 55 gallon drum prompting hazmat response in Wareham

WAREHAM – The Wareham Department of Natural Resources reports that on April 22nd, a 55 gallon drum filled with an unknown petroleum product was dumped on the side of Charlotte Furnace Road near the softball field.

The unmarked drum was determined to be leaking and initiated a Tier-1 hazmat response from Wareham Fire Department, MassDEP, Wareham Board of Health and the county hazmat team.

The product was secured and the leak was contained however the process of clean up and disposal is going to be on the Town of Wareham / taxpayers…..

If anyone has any information regarding the origin of this barrel we would like to hold those responsible for this irresponsible illegal dumping and hazardous spill it created.

Thank you for your assistance!!

WarehamDNR – 508-291-3100 x 3180

Wareham Police – 508-295-1212 or use the text-a-tip line

Wareham Fire- 508-295-2973

Wareham Board of Health – 508-291-3100 x 3197