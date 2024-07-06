Officials urge people discovering unexploded fireworks or devices to leave them in place

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that on Friday, July 5th, a potentially hazardous situation arose when unexploded fireworks were discovered on a private beach on Vineyard Street. Fire crews were directed to the commercial-grade display firework, which was brought up the beach to the main entrance to the beach, by a civilian that located the item.

The recovered fireworks were identified as a 5”-6” shell that had been submerged in water. The area was secured to maintain a safe area. Based on information received from an area resident, a full sweep of the beach area was conducted, and a second slightly smaller, unexploded device was located.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, the Massachusetts State Police Explosion and Investigation Unit were contacted, and the Bomb Squad was requested to remove and dispose of the items properly. Both items were safely disposed of at the Town Compost Facility on Blacksmith Shop Rd. Before disposal of the recovered items, a RAVE message was sent via the town’s mass alerting system to Falmouth residents.

If you come across unexploded or partially detonated fireworks, it is crucial not to handle or move them. These items can be unstable for various reasons. Instead, call 911 to report the discovery and keep a safe distance from the items until authorities arrive.

Stay vigilant and always prioritize safety!