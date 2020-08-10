You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Oil burner malfunction leads to chimney fire in Falmouth

Oil burner malfunction leads to chimney fire in Falmouth

August 10, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a house on Shorecrest Drive in Falmouth late Monday morning. Officials determined an oil burner malfunction was to blame. Once the burner was shut off, smoke could still be seen coming from the chimney. Crews worked to douse the burning creosote in the chimney. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 