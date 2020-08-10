FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a house on Shorecrest Drive in Falmouth late Monday morning. Officials determined an oil burner malfunction was to blame. Once the burner was shut off, smoke could still be seen coming from the chimney. Crews worked to douse the burning creosote in the chimney. No injuries were reported.
Oil burner malfunction leads to chimney fire in Falmouth
August 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
