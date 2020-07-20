You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Oil slick closes North Street in Hyannis for a time

Oil slick closes North Street in Hyannis for a time

July 20, 2020

HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly lost a large quanity of oil on the road in Hyannis late Monday morning. Firefighters had a section of North Street closed until a DPW sander could treat the roadway to keep vehicles from sliding around. Further details were not immediately available.

