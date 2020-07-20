HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly lost a large quanity of oil on the road in Hyannis late Monday morning. Firefighters had a section of North Street closed until a DPW sander could treat the roadway to keep vehicles from sliding around. Further details were not immediately available.
Oil slick closes North Street in Hyannis for a time
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
