Old ammunition box safely disposed of in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – At approximately 8:11 AM Monday morning, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department and Barnstable Police responded to 381 Old Falmouth Road after an old ammunition box was discovered in one of the units. The box contained ammunition, explosive powder, and detonators.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined there was no immediate threat. As part of standard procedure, the devices were transported to a secure location and safely detonated about 10:30 AM. The controlled detonation, which may have been heard from miles away, is a routine safety measure when handling old or potentially unstable explosive materials.

There was no threat to the public, and no injuries were reported during the incident.