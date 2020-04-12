On the 2nd anniversary of YPD Sgt. Sean Gannon being killed in the line of duty, the family pens an open letter



YARMOUTH – K9 Sgt. Sean M. Gannon E.O.W 4-12-18

An Open Letter from the Gannon Family

April 12, 2020

History consistently reveals the innate goodness within the majority of people in times of crisis. In our present state of global pandemic, qualities of compassion, generosity, self-sacrifice and basic decency continue to emerge in communities throughout the world. Since Sean’s unexpected death on April 12, 2018, our family has steadily experienced these virtues that Sean firmly espoused and lived throughout his entire life. Generosity. Compassion. Kindness. A strong work ethic coupled with collaboration. Faith. Humor.

​To honor Sean’s legacy today, the 2nd anniversary of his abrupt departure from this life to the next, our family extends its greeting of solidarity to you in gratitude for continued remembrances and in comradery as we share this time of global uncertainty. Our family cannot gather today to worship on Easter Sunday, to weep and to give thanks and remember our times with our beloved Sean. Many of you are in the same circumstance; we understand your sorrow. We know the thick fog of isolation that penetrates each day for us all.

However, as Sean brought his light into the world “in my own way” (his words), so too can we all be a beacon for one another. Awaken the virtues that Sean espoused, which lie within us all. A note, a phone call, a meal dropped off on someone’s doorway who cannot leave their home, a gift of flowers to an elder in isolation can change someone’s day from desolate to delight. As Sean’s wife Dara has previously stated, “No gesture is too small. Without seeking attention for himself, Sean acted on his principles and led by example.” We can do likewise. In this time of ambiguity, we can best honor Sean’s sacrifice and legacy by our care for one another.

​Finally, to YPD and to all first responders who serve the public in any way, we offer our profound thanks. To you all, stay strong, be kind. We belong to one another.

Sincerely,

​

The Gannon Family

Kindness by Naomi Shihab Nye – 1952-

Before you know what kindness really is

you must lose things,

feel the future dissolve in a moment

like salt in a weakened broth.

What you held in your hand,

what you counted and carefully saved,

all this must go so you know

how desolate the landscape can be

between the regions of kindness.

How you ride and ride

thinking the bus will never stop,

the passengers eating maize and chicken

will stare out the window forever.

Before you learn the tender gravity of kindness

you must travel where the Indian in a white poncho

lies dead by the side of the road.

You must see how this could be you,

how he too was someone

who journeyed through the night with plans

and the simple breath that kept him alive.

Before you know kindness as the deepest thing inside,

you must know sorrow as the other deepest thing.

You must wake up with sorrow.

You must speak to it till your voice

catches the thread of all sorrows

and you see the size of the cloth.

Then it is only kindness that makes sense anymore,

only kindness that ties your shoes

and sends you out into the day to gaze at bread,

only kindness that raises its head

from the crowd of the world to say

It is I you have been looking for,

and then goes with you everywhere

like a shadow or a friend.