One evaluated after carbon monoxide incident in Truro

One evaluated after carbon monoxide incident in Truro

November 17, 2020

TRURO – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after an apparent carbon monoxide incident in Truro. Officials were called to an Overlook Drive residence about 5 PM and discovered elevated readings of the odorless, colorless and potentially deadly gas in the home. The source of the leak was not immediately clear but a gas company technician was called to the scene.

