One evaluated after crash on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

May 7, 2021

SANDWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash in Sandwich sometime before 9 PM Friday evening. The crash happened westbound between exits 61 and 59 (old exits 3-2). Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

