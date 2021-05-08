SANDWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash in Sandwich sometime before 9 PM Friday evening. The crash happened westbound between exits 61 and 59 (old exits 3-2). Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One evaluated after crash on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich
May 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Terminal Employee Positive for COVID
- Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League Of Boston
- Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place
- UPDATE: US Job Growth Slows Sharply in Sign of Hiring Struggles
- State Sues Marketing Firm for Role in Opioid Crisis
- Hyannis Road Closure Starts Friday Morning
- Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday
- Shark Conservancy Center to Open on Provincetown’s MacMillan Wharf
- Healey Secures $6.65 Million from Drug Company for False Marketing
- As Summer Approaches, Cape Cod Faces Workforce Shortage
- Baker Announces Final Round of Business COVID Relief Grants
- Truck takes down wires down in Bourne