HARWICH – A five-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just after 3 PM Friday westbound on the alley section just before the Dennis town line. One person was evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
One evaluated after five vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich
May 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
