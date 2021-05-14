You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after five vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

One evaluated after five vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

May 14, 2021

HARWICH – A five-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just after 3 PM Friday westbound on the alley section just before the Dennis town line. One person was evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

