MASHPEE – One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after smoke filled the Subway restaurant at 681 Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee around 9:15 AM Wednesday morning. An employee arriving to work discovered the smoke and called 911. Fire officials evacuated the rest of the multi-occupancy building. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke. The Board of Health was called to the scene to check the restaurant.
One evaluated after smoke fills Mashpee sub shop
September 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
