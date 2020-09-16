You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after smoke fills Mashpee sub shop

September 16, 2020

MASHPEE – One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after smoke filled the Subway restaurant at 681 Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee around 9:15 AM Wednesday morning. An employee arriving to work discovered the smoke and called 911. Fire officials evacuated the rest of the multi-occupancy building. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke. The Board of Health was called to the scene to check the restaurant.

