One evaluated after smoke fills Mashpee sub shop

MASHPEE – One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after smoke filled the Subway restaurant at 681 Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee around 9:15 AM Wednesday morning. An employee arriving to work discovered the smoke and called 911. Fire officials evacuated the rest of the multi-occupancy building. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke. The Board of Health was called to the scene to check the restaurant.