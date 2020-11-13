DENNIS – One person was evaluated after their vehicle rolled over in Dennis. The vehicle ended up on its side on Dorothy’s Way shortly before 10 AM Friday. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
One evaluated after vehicle rolls over in Dennis
November 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone
- EU Closer to Eliminating Tariffs on American Lobster
- Local Health Officials Stress Vigilance With COVID-19 Precautions
- After Honoring Veterans, Volunteers Prepare for Flag Retrieval
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Provides Grants to Local Groups
- Sandwich Arts Alliance PorchFest Celebrates Music Virtually
- Housing Assistance’s Telethon for Hope Goes Virtual
- Latanowich Attorney Seeks to Move Trial Off-Cape
- Last Day for Outdoor Business on Main Street in Hyannis is Sunday
- America Recycles Day is Sunday
- World Leaders Talking to Biden About the Virus, Other Issues