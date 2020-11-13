You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after vehicle rolls over in Dennis

One evaluated after vehicle rolls over in Dennis

November 13, 2020

DENNIS – One person was evaluated after their vehicle rolled over in Dennis. The vehicle ended up on its side on Dorothy’s Way shortly before 10 AM Friday. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

