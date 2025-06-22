WELLFLEET – A collision between a pickup truck and a bus was reported in Wellfleet about 11:45 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Cottontail Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, several others were treated and released at the scene. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by AAP/CWN
One hospitalized, several evaluated after collision between bus, pickup truck on Route 6 in Wellfleet
June 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
