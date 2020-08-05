One injured after car goes off road, hits utility pole and ends up in woods in Eastham



EASTHAM – On Tuesday August 4, 2020 at approximately 9:39 PM., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments received a 911 call for a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 in the area of the Methodist Church.

Upon arrival Officers from the Eastham Police Department located a vehicle approximately 20 yards off of Route 6 into the woods near #3265 State Highway. An on‐scene investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 6 when it left the roadway and continued a short distance along the sidewalk. The vehicle struck a telephone pole and traveling down an embankment where it struck tree. The driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on his own but officers located a female passenger pinned in the back seat of the vehicle with a shoulder injury. The Eastham Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to extricate the female passenger from the vehicle and transport her to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non‐life threatening injuries. The male driver of the vehicle was evaluated at the scene by the Eastham Fire Department.

Southbound traffic on Route 6 was closed, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 30 minutes while the vehicle was removed. The Eastham Police Department was assisted on scene by the Eastham Department of Public Works. All police units cleared from the scene at approximately 11:00 PM.

This crash remains under investigation by the Eastham Police Department.