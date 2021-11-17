You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured after collision between tractor and vehicle

One injured after collision between tractor and vehicle

November 17, 2021

YARMOUTH – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a tractor. The crash happened on North Dennis Road at Tasmania Dr. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The incident is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

