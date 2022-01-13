ORLEANS – A garbage truck crashed into a tree in Orleans around 8:45 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Monument Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
One injured after garbage truck crashes into tree in Orleans
January 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
