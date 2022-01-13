You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured after garbage truck crashes into tree in Orleans

One injured after garbage truck crashes into tree in Orleans

January 13, 2022

ORLEANS – A garbage truck crashed into a tree in Orleans around 8:45 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Monument Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

