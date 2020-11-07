You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured after SUV hits pole in Hyannis

One injured after SUV hits pole in Hyannis

November 7, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Just before 8:30 AM Saturday morning, a Kia Soul struck a utility pole at Scudder Avenue and Marston Avenue in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called due to the pole being moved slightly and cracked. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

