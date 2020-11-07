HYANNIS – Just before 8:30 AM Saturday morning, a Kia Soul struck a utility pole at Scudder Avenue and Marston Avenue in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called due to the pole being moved slightly and cracked. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
One injured after SUV hits pole in Hyannis
November 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Complete Streets Project Prepares Final Draft with Public Input
- Baker Announces Measures to Protect Health of Older Adults
- Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period
- 2020 Latest: US Agency Pushes Back on Voter Fraud Claims
- Unemployment Drops to 6.9% and US Adds a Solid 638,000 Jobs
- Operation Flags for Vets Event Honors Military
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone
- UPDATE: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania Vote Count
- Latinx Heritage Month Recognizes Two Community Members
- Sandwich Library Plans Temporary Relocation
- Flags for Vets Event Honors Military Saturday