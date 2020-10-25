You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured after SUV hits tree in Barnstable

One injured after SUV hits tree in Barnstable

October 25, 2020


BARNSTABLE – At about 8:15 PM Saturday evening, a night, a SUV struck a tree on Attucks Lane between The Stop and Shop and Independence Drive in Barnstable Village. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 