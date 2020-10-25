BARNSTABLE – At about 8:15 PM Saturday evening, a night, a SUV struck a tree on Attucks Lane between The Stop and Shop and Independence Drive in Barnstable Village. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured after SUV hits tree in Barnstable
October 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham Looking to Make Halloween as Safe as Possible
- Barnstable Recognized for Work with Korean War Vets
- Mason Endorsed by Ed Markey
- State Leaders Address Future Housing Challenges
- Voting Deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday
- Legislation to Regulate Hospital Signs Passes State Senate
- U.S. Sets Daily Record of Over 83,000 Virus Cases
- Personal Watercraft Banned on Ashumet Pond in Mashpee
- Cape Cod Nation Seashore Completes New Entrance Sign
- Cape Cod Auto Shops Pushing for Question 1
- Trump, Biden Lawyer Up, Brace for White House Legal Battle
- UMass Plans to Bring More Students Back to Campus in Spring
- Sunday Journal with State Representative Tim Whelan