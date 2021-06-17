HARWICH – A car and a dump truck collided in Harwich around 10:30 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Pleasant Bay Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Three others were treated and released at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured as car, dump truck collide in Harwich
June 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
