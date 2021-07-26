You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in bicycle collision on trail in Eastham

July 26, 2021

EASTHAM – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after two bicycles collided on the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham around 11 AM Monday. The crash happened near Hatch Way. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

