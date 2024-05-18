You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in car vs pickup crash in Yarmouth Port

One injured in car vs pickup crash in Yarmouth Port

May 18, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – At about 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the  Yarmouthport Village Store. It appeared a Honda CR-V had struck the rear of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

