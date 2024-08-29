FALMOUTH – A car and scooter collided in Falmouth shortly after noon Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) between Scranton Ave. & Falmouth Heights Road. The scooter operator was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
One injured in car vs scooter crash in Falmouth
August 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
