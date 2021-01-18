WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured when their car crashed into the median on Route 6 and struck a tree. The crash happened westbound between exits 65 and 63 (old exits 5-4) shortly after 9 PM. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in car vs tree crash in Route 6 in West Barnstable
January 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
