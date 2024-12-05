You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash at Marstons Mills roundabout

One injured in crash at Marstons Mills roundabout

December 5, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Marstons Mills. The collision happened at the roundabout at Route 149 and Race Lane. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Evening commuter traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 