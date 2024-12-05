MARSTONS MILLS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Marstons Mills. The collision happened at the roundabout at Route 149 and Race Lane. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Evening commuter traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in crash at Marstons Mills roundabout
December 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
