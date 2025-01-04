ORLEANS/EASTHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Orleans/Eastham Rotary on Route 6 shortly after 11 PM Friday. The vehicle ended up in the circle inside the rotary. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
One injured in crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary
January 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
