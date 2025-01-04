You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary

One injured in crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary

January 3, 2025

ORLEANS/EASTHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Orleans/Eastham Rotary on Route 6 shortly after 11 PM Friday. The vehicle ended up in the circle inside the rotary. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 