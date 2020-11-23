One injured in crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – At about 9: 45 AM Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Attucks Lane and Wilkins Lane in Barnstable between a Toyota Camry and a Volkswagen station wagon. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN