BARNSTABLE – At about 9: 45 AM Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Attucks Lane and Wilkins Lane in Barnstable between a Toyota Camry and a Volkswagen station wagon. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in crash in Barnstable
November 23, 2020
BARNSTABLE – At about 9: 45 AM Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Attucks Lane and Wilkins Lane in Barnstable between a Toyota Camry and a Volkswagen station wagon. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wellfleet, Nantucket Receive State Funding for Infrastructure Projects
- As Holidays Approach, Food Security Resources Available Cape-Wide
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Being Hosted Thanksgiving Week
- Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency
- Boston-Based Author Writes Children’s Book in Honor of Mayflower 400
- Oxford Scientists Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Data by Christmas
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
- Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday
- MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation
- Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief
- Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club to Open for Part of Thanksgiving Week