HYANNIS – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis shortly after 3:30 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Center Street and Elm Avenue. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A dog in one of the vehicle appeared uninjured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
One injured in crash in Hyannis
March 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
