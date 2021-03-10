You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash in Hyannis

One injured in crash in Hyannis

March 10, 2021

HYANNIS – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis shortly after 3:30 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Center Street and Elm Avenue. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A dog in one of the vehicle appeared uninjured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

