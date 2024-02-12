You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash in Hyannis

One injured in crash in Hyannis

February 11, 2024

HYANNIS – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis sometime after 8 PM. The crash happened on Main Street at High School Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which is the second one at that intersection which has a signal light in the last three days.

