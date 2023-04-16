You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

One injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

April 15, 2023

BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable late Saturday evening. The crash happened eastbound near exit 68 (Route 132). Two vehicles collided with one going into the woods. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

