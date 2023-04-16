BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable late Saturday evening. The crash happened eastbound near exit 68 (Route 132). Two vehicles collided with one going into the woods. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
April 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pet Owners Warned To Prepare For Extended Tick Season
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement
- Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis