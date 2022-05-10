You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham

One injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham

May 10, 2022

EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham around 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened at the Samoset Road lights. Traffic on Route 6 was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 