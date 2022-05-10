EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham around 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened at the Samoset Road lights. Traffic on Route 6 was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham
May 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
