One injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham

August 3, 2021

EASTHAM – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Eastham about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Shell gas station. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital Eastham Police are investigating the crash which tied up evening commuter traffic in the area.

