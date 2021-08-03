EASTHAM – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Eastham about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Shell gas station. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital Eastham Police are investigating the crash which tied up evening commuter traffic in the area.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham
August 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
