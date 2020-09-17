WELLFLEET – One person was injured in a crash in Wellfleet late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 near Cahoon Hollow Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Afternoon commuter traffic was slowed in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
September 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
