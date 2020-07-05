One injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash in West Barnstable around 3:25 PM Sunday. A car reportedly struck a guardrail on Route 6 westbound between exits 6 and 5. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Firefighters also had to mitigate a fuel leak from the vehicle. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.