One injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

August 7, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 6:30 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound just before the Sandwich town line. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.

