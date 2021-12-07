WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable FD responded to this single car crash on Route 6 early Monday morning. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable Monday morning
December 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
