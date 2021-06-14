BOURNE – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Bourne around 9 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Highway. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
June 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
