You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

One injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

June 13, 2021

BOURNE – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Bourne around 9 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Bourne Scenic Highway. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 