One injured in crash that sent Jeep into woods in Yarmouth

One injured in crash that sent Jeep into woods in Yarmouth

July 27, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly before 3:3O PM Sunday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash at Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road in Yarmouth sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A Honda CR-V and a Jeep Wrangler collided with the Jeep going into the woods. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

