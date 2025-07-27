YARMOUTH – Shortly before 3:3O PM Sunday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash at Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road in Yarmouth sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A Honda CR-V and a Jeep Wrangler collided with the Jeep going into the woods. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in crash that sent Jeep into woods in Yarmouth
July 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
