One injured in Dennis crash

One injured in Dennis crash

January 22, 2020

DENNIS – One person was injured in a collision between a car and a camper. The crash happened on Lower County Road at Shad Hole Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

