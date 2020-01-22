DENNIS – One person was injured in a collision between a car and a camper. The crash happened on Lower County Road at Shad Hole Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
One injured in Dennis crash
January 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Vineyard Wind to Host Info Session in Centerville
- Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses
- Gov. Baker Outlines Goals in State of Commonwealth Address
- Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Hosts Economic Forecast Event
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Adds Board Member
- Options to Promote West Chatham Businesses During Road Work Explored
- Sandwich Finance Committee Shows Support for Wing School Proposal
- McMahon Picks Up Taxpayer’s Group Endorsement
- Select Board in Provincetown Considering Climate Change Committee
- Monomoy Seniors Participate in Internship Program
- Eastham Relocating Nauset Light Beach Road
- UPDATE: Democrats Decry McConnell’s Impeachment Rules as “Cover-Up”
- Dennis Public Library Closed Today Due to Water Damage