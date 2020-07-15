EASTHAM – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crasgh in Eastham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 at Massasoit Road. One lane was blocked while the scene was worked, The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
One injured in Eastham crash
July 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
