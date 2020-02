HARWICH – Around 5 PM Thursday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 28 and Depot Road next to Buca’s Restaurant. The vehicles involved were a Toyota RAV4 and a Nissan Rogue. A woman in the RAV 4 was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries, The driver of the Rogue was not hurt. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



RouteRt. 28 & Depot Rd Harwich crash 2/06/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.