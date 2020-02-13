HARWICH – Shortly after 7 PM, a Ford F-150 pick up truck west off the road in the area of 182 Main Street. The pickup appeared to have just nicked a utility pole and continued on into front yard of house. The driver was able to self extricate and was treated and transported to CCH with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
One injured in Harwich crash
February 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Deadline Approaches to Register to Vote in Massachusetts Primary
- Deval Patrick, Last Black Candidate in 2020 Race, Drops Out
- Sanders Edges Buttigieg in NH, Giving Dems 2 Front-Runners
- Ballot Question Would Let Food Stores Sell Beer and Wine in Massachusetts
- Martha’s Vineyard Programs Promoting White Ribbon Day Pledge
- Mashpee Town Meeting to Tackle Wastewater Funding Plans
- Southcoast Health Receives National Workplace Health Recognition
- Wellfleet Reviving Blue Light Project to Support Businesses
- Cape Cod Foundation Offering Scholarships
- Cape Cod 5 Awards $40K in Mini-Grants to Local Teachers
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Sends 1,200 Care Packages to Soldiers
- Fall River Diocese Mourning Sudden Death of Cape Cod Priest
- Cape Towns Get Funding to Address Youth Substance Abuse