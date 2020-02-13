You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Harwich crash

One injured in Harwich crash

February 12, 2020


HARWICH – Shortly after 7 PM, a Ford F-150 pick up truck west off the road in the area of 182 Main Street. The pickup appeared to have just nicked a utility pole and continued on into front yard of house. The driver was able to self extricate and was treated and transported to CCH with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

