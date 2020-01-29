HARWICH – One person was injured in a rear-end collision in Harwich Wednesday afternoon. A Toyota Rav4 appeared to have struck the rear 0f a Toyota 4runner on Route 39 by Hinckley’s Home Center. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
One injured in Harwich rear-ender
January 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
