One injured in Harwich rear-ender

January 29, 2020


HARWICH – One person was injured in a rear-end collision in Harwich Wednesday afternoon. A Toyota Rav4 appeared to have struck the rear 0f a Toyota 4runner on Route 39 by Hinckley’s Home Center. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

