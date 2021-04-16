BOURNE – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Bourne Friday evening. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM at the intersection of Cranberry Highway and Adams Street. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in head-on crash in Bourne
April 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
