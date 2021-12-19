You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

December 18, 2021

John Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Just before 8 PM Saturday there was a head-on crash between a BMW SUV and a Ford Focus sedan on Union Street near White Rock Road in Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

