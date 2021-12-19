YARMOUTH – Just before 8 PM Saturday there was a head-on crash between a BMW SUV and a Ford Focus sedan on Union Street near White Rock Road in Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth
December 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
