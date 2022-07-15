YARMOUTH – Shortly before noon on Friday, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Explorer and a Kia Sorrento on South Sea Street at Silverleaf Lane in Yarmouth. One person as transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 5 others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
