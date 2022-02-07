HYANNIS – Shortly before 8:30 AM Monday morning there was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Phinneys lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis involving a Kia Sorrento and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A second person was treated and released at the scene. Phinneys Lane was close at Route 132 until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in Hyannis crash
February 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass. Bill Seeks to Tackle High Cost of Prescription Drugs
- CCS Scientists Contribute To Study On Global Warming’s Long Term Impact On Marine Populations
- Big Brother Big Sisters Of Cape Cod Teaming With Bad Martha Brewing To Launch Volunteer Recruitment Campaign
- Town Of Barnstable Offering Grant Funding To Promote Tourism & Local Events
- Nauset Light Beach Parking Lot Closed Due to Erosion Concerns
- District Attorney Candidate Would Focus on Outreach, Create Specialized Courts
- Burn Awareness Week Urges Caution in the Kitchen
- Economic Forecast to Examine Cape Cod Business Climate
- Barnstable DPW Shares Winter Weather Procedures
- District Attorney O’Keefe Highlights Issues Still Facing Cape Cod
- Local Marine Policy Expert Awarded for Work
- Healthcare Workers’ Union Approves New Contract
- Cape Cod Community College Hosts Free Dental Clinic for Kids