One injured in Hyannis crash





HYANNIS – Shortly before 8:30 AM Monday morning there was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Phinneys lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis involving a Kia Sorrento and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A second person was treated and released at the scene. Phinneys Lane was close at Route 132 until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN