HYANNIS – At about 9:15 AM Thursday morning, there was a two vehicle crash in front of 100 Independence drive in Hyannis involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Toyota Sienna minivan. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
One injured in Hyannis crash
February 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
