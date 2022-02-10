You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Hyannis crash

February 10, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – At about 9:15 AM Thursday morning, there was a two vehicle crash in front of 100 Independence drive in Hyannis involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Toyota Sienna minivan. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

